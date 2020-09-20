1/
Felix Duran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felix's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Felix Duran Felix Duran, 84, of KCMO, passed away on September 16, 2020. A private visitation will be held at McGilley Midtown Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Guardian Angels Church, 1310 Westport Rd, Kansas City, Missouri. COVID Restrictions limited to 150 People with masks and social distancing. Burial will follow at MT. Calvary Cemetery, 1150 N 38 St, KCK. Felix is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen Duran, son Felix Duran, Jr., daughters Diana Clevenger (David), Anna Rios (Ruben), Yolanda Lamas and Caroline Duran. He is proceeded in death by his son Gregory Duran, Cipriano and Manuela Maldonado (parents), Ascencion (John) Duran, brother, Josephine Alvarado, sister and 10 other siblings. Contributions may be made to: Harvesters, 3801 Topping, KCMO 64129. Condolences may be made at: www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Guardian Angels Church
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Burial
MT. Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
8167536200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved