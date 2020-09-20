Felix Duran Felix Duran, 84, of KCMO, passed away on September 16, 2020. A private visitation will be held at McGilley Midtown Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Guardian Angels Church, 1310 Westport Rd, Kansas City, Missouri. COVID Restrictions limited to 150 People with masks and social distancing. Burial will follow at MT. Calvary Cemetery, 1150 N 38 St, KCK. Felix is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen Duran, son Felix Duran, Jr., daughters Diana Clevenger (David), Anna Rios (Ruben), Yolanda Lamas and Caroline Duran. He is proceeded in death by his son Gregory Duran, Cipriano and Manuela Maldonado (parents), Ascencion (John) Duran, brother, Josephine Alvarado, sister and 10 other siblings. Contributions may be made to: Harvesters, 3801 Topping, KCMO 64129. Condolences may be made at: www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
