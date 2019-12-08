|
Felix William Dobbels 2-26-25 to 11-30-19 Felix William Dobbels, 94, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Stratford Commons Memory Care Community in Overland Park, Kansas. He lived with his wife Gerri for ten years prior at The Atriums Senior Community in Overland Park. He will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and friend to everyone he met. He was a happy man who was quick to smile. Felix was born on February 26, 1925 in Shawnee, Kansas to Remi J. and Marie (Duyck) Dobbels. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy as a radio operator during World War II. He met the love of his life, Geraldine Louise Cogan at Sealtest Dairy. They were married on May 29, 1954 in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Felix had five children, James, Patricia, William, Dennis, and Terri. In 1959 the family moved to Olathe, Kansas. Felix worked as a Newspaper Carrier, owning his own route distributing the Kansas City Star. He enjoyed gardening, bowling and playing softball. He and Gerri loved to travel, driving their fifth wheel around the country. His favorite pastime was watching the Kansas City Royals and KU Basketball. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and nothing gave him more pleasure than the time he spent with his grandchildren. He will be missed. Felix is preceded in death by his parents, Remi and Marie Dobbels, his siblings, one son, Fr. William Josef Dobbels and two sons-in-laws, Steve Mitchell and Bobby Griffith. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years of marriage, Geraldine Louise (Cogan) Dobbels, two sons, Dennis Joseph Dobbels and his wife Kathleen E. McCarther of Overland Park, Kansas, and James Edward Dobbels and his wife Frankie Ann of Texas; and two daughters, Terri Mitchell of Santa Rosa, California and Patricia Marie Griffith of Guffey, Colorado. Left behind to cherish his memory are his eleven grandchildren, Debbie (Bruce) Crone, Duane Dobbels, Jeff (Meghan) McCarther, Derek Dobbels, Will (Alex) Dobbels, Scott Felix (Allie) Mitchell, Emily (Max Magnuson) Mitchell, Noria McCarther, Amy Mitchell, Jenny Mitchell and Grace Dobbels. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14th at St. Paul Catholic Church 21650 West 115th Terrace Olathe, Kansas 66061. Interment in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens 13901 South Black Bob Road Olathe, Kansas. Visitation 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 13th at the McGilley & Frye Funeral Home 105 East Loula Street Olathe, Kansas. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. to begin the Visitation. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Society of Jesus at https://jesuitscentralsouthern.org/supportus. Condolences may be offered at www.McGilley-Frye.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019