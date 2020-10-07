Ferdinand "Ferd" Giorza, Jr.April 21, 1922 - October 6, 2020Olathe, Kansas - Ferdinand "Ferd" Giorza Jr. passed away on October 6 2020. Funeral Mass will be 9:30 AM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Lenexa, KS.Ferd was born on April 21, 1922 in Lexington, MO, to Ferdinand Sr. and Maddalena Marchetti Giorza. A World War II veteran, he served his country in the European Theatre of Operations. He was a member NARFE, AARP, and the American Legion Post 370. Ferd was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frances Giorza. He is survived by his cousins: Nancy Creel and family, Sun City West, AZ and Marcella Canning and family, O'Fallon, MO; nephew Charles Campbell and family, Krebs, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of NE Kansas, 9720 west 87th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212.