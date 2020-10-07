1/
Ferdinand "Ferd" Giorza Jr.
1922 - 2020
Ferdinand "Ferd" Giorza, Jr.
April 21, 1922 - October 6, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Ferdinand "Ferd" Giorza Jr. passed away on October 6 2020. Funeral Mass will be 9:30 AM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Lenexa, KS.
Ferd was born on April 21, 1922 in Lexington, MO, to Ferdinand Sr. and Maddalena Marchetti Giorza. A World War II veteran, he served his country in the European Theatre of Operations. He was a member NARFE, AARP, and the American Legion Post 370. Ferd was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frances Giorza. He is survived by his cousins: Nancy Creel and family, Sun City West, AZ and Marcella Canning and family, O'Fallon, MO; nephew Charles Campbell and family, Krebs, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of NE Kansas, 9720 west 87th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
