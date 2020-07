Or Copy this URL to Share

Fern Bernice Thompson Graveside service for Fern Thompson, 86, who passed July 17, 2020 will be 10am Wednesday, July 22nd at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kearney, MO.



