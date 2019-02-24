Fern Maureen Simpson 9/25/27- 2/9/19 On February 9, 2019, Fern Maureen Simpson passed away at her home in Kansas City, MO., at the age of 91, surrounded by her loving family. Fern, born Sept. 25, 1927 in Stanberry, MO. to Dennis and Edith Richardson, was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who took great pride in taking care of her family. Fern was as feisty as she was loving and enjoyed the simple things in life: gardening, canning, mowing, cooking big meals and walking daily with her dear friends. Fern was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William "Bill" Simpson, their infant son, William Carl Simpson Jr., her parents and 10 siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Beyers, Carla Brogdon and Dr. Sherry Moon; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Fern was loved by so many and will be missed beyond words. A Celebration of Life will be held March 7, 2019, 11AM at Ascension Lutheran Church, 4900 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, MO. 64133. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads, 14310 E. 42nd St. South, Unit 600, Independence, MO 64055

