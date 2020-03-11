Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
226 S. Odell Ave
Marshall, MO 65340
(660) 463-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Ferol Houston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ferol Sievers Houston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ferol Sievers Houston Obituary
Ferol Sievers Houston Ferol Sievers Houston, 99, of Malta Bend, MO, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Kingswood Manor in Kansas City, MO. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Malta Bend United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ralph Varner officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Malta Bend Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Malta Bend United Methodist Church in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com Survivors include two sons, Lawrence Morley Houston II, M.D. (Pamela) of Overland Park, KS and Gregory Clayton Houston, D.D.S. of Kansas City, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ferol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -