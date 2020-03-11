|
Ferol Sievers Houston Ferol Sievers Houston, 99, of Malta Bend, MO, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Kingswood Manor in Kansas City, MO. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Malta Bend United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ralph Varner officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Malta Bend Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Malta Bend United Methodist Church in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com Survivors include two sons, Lawrence Morley Houston II, M.D. (Pamela) of Overland Park, KS and Gregory Clayton Houston, D.D.S. of Kansas City, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 11, 2020