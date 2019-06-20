|
Fidencio Hernandez Fidencio Hernandez, 83, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully at his home on June 16, 2019, with family at his side. Visitation at Noon, Rosary at 12:30 p.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, St. James Catholic Church, 309 South Steward Rd, Liberty, MO. Burial will immediately follow mass at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to St. James Building Fund. Fidencio was born October 20, 1935, in Romita, Guanajuato, Mexico, one of three boys of Juan and Juana Hernandez. Along with his parents and two brothers, Fidencio was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Linda Hernandez. He was a lifelong Catholic and member of St. James parish. Survivors include his children, Monica Hernandez, Carlos Hernandez (Debbie, deceased), Carmen Siemens, (Brett), Carla Williams (Paul), Leslie Hernandez Brown (Michael) and Raquel Starner (Paul), nine grandchildren; Cory, Siera, Jena, Calen, Hunter, Carmen, Cristyn, Sterling and Amberly; One great-grandchild Thomas James; as well as many nieces and nephews and other family members. Arrangements: Kansas City Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on June 20, 2019