Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Finis Polito
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
309 Benton Blvd
KCMO, MO
1925 - 2020
Finis Elizabeth (Cross) Polito Obituary
Finis Elizabeth (Cross) Polito Finis Elizabeth (Cross) Polito, 95, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, after a courageous battle of illness. Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124, where the Rosary will be prayed at 3 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, January 27, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 309 Benton Blvd., KCMO 64124, followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Survived by two sons, Joseph Polito (Sherry) and John Polito (Teresa). Pallbearers: Anthony Polito, Joseph Polito, Chris Polito, Vincent Polito, Vincent Armilio, and Nick Armilio. Complete obituary may be found at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 24, 2020
