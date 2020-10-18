Firmin Snodell, M.D.February 7, 1931 - October 15, 2020Leawood, Kansas - Firmin Eugene Snodell, M.D., peacefully left his full, beautiful life October 15, 2020. Firmin was born February 7, 1931 to Mary J. (Janssens) Snodell and Martin B. Snodell in Kansas City, Missouri. A lifelong hard worker, he helped support his family every day of his youth, delivering The Kansas City Star before dawn and early evenings in rain, wind, cold and heat. A graduate of Redemptorist High School, Firmin honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. He married his beloved wife, Antoinette Palermo, July 31, 1957 at Holy Cross Church, Kansas City, Missouri. Firmin graduated from Rockhurst college in 1956 and continued his studies at the University of Kansas Medical School, earning his medical degree in 1961. He immediately dispatched for his St. Louis residency in internal medicine at Firmin Deloge Hospital, St. Mary's Group, with his growing family in tow. Firmin, Antoinette and their children settled back in the Kansas City area, where he completed a cardiology residency at the University of Kansas Medical School. He began his lifelong internal medicine practice first in Kansas City, Kansas, and then built his practice in Mission, Kansas until he retired at age 82. His cheerful manner, his vast knowledge, his deep faith and his compassion for others was consistent every day of his life. An avid runner who joyfully competed in road races into his octogenarian years, Firmin was a role model for his patients, his children and eight grandchildren. He had a magical way of making every person he met feel at ease in his presence, and he was genuinely interested in every soul who crossed his path. His family, friends, colleagues and patients will never forget Dr. Snodell's joyful aura, his wry sense of humor and his humble ways. Firmin leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Antoinette, his three children Thomas (Denise), Stephen (Rita), and Catherine (Frank) and eight grandchildren who will carry his torch of kindness. The family will have a private service.