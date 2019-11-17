|
|
Flo Juanita Humo Flo Juanita Humo of Kansas City, Missouri died from dementia at the age of 81. Born Aug. 19, 1938 in Brawley, California, Flo passed on November 14, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters Susan Morgan (Ron Morgan, spouse), Paula Meason (David Meason, spouse), and Nancy Damron (Bart Damron, spouse); Gene Humo; her sister Jeanette Couch; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Flo is preceded in death by Hazel Adkins (mother) and Raymond West (father); Lee Humo (son); Virginia Gant (sister), Charles West (brother), and Vernon West (brother). A service will be held at Mt. Moriah in Kansas City, Missouri at 3p.m. on Monday November 18, 2019. The family suggests donations be sent to the American Foundation for the Blind (www.afb.org) in Flo's honor.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 17, 2019