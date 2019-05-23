Florence C. Schindler Florence Christina (Bunse) Schindler, 97, of Kansas City. Missouri, passed away on May 18, 2019. Florence was born on August 21, 1921, to dairy farmers Ed and Lena (Vogel) Bunse of Cosby, Missouri. After high school, she went to business school and worked in the KC area, before marrying Henry Leroy Schindler on January 31, 1942. She traveled to his Army postings until he was shipped overseas. After Leroy returned from WWII in Europe, they farmed near Cosby for many years and then moved to Kansas City, where Florence was a homemaker and mother. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Leroy and a daughter, Janet Shepherd. She is survived by other daughters and sons-in-law: Carol Stapley of Gladstone, Missouri; Barbara and Scott Armstrong of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Fr. Lewis Shepherd of Big Horn, Wyoming. She also leaves three grandchildren: Christine Shepherd, Brad Armstrong, and Ryan Armstrong. A memorial service will be planned later. Donations in Florence's memory may be sent to Cosby Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Gene Bollman, P.O. Box 171, Cosby MO 64436; or to the . (Arr: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO. 64119, www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)



Published in Kansas City Star on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary