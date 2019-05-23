Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Schindler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence C. Schindler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence C. Schindler Obituary
Florence C. Schindler Florence Christina (Bunse) Schindler, 97, of Kansas City. Missouri, passed away on May 18, 2019. Florence was born on August 21, 1921, to dairy farmers Ed and Lena (Vogel) Bunse of Cosby, Missouri. After high school, she went to business school and worked in the KC area, before marrying Henry Leroy Schindler on January 31, 1942. She traveled to his Army postings until he was shipped overseas. After Leroy returned from WWII in Europe, they farmed near Cosby for many years and then moved to Kansas City, where Florence was a homemaker and mother. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Leroy and a daughter, Janet Shepherd. She is survived by other daughters and sons-in-law: Carol Stapley of Gladstone, Missouri; Barbara and Scott Armstrong of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Fr. Lewis Shepherd of Big Horn, Wyoming. She also leaves three grandchildren: Christine Shepherd, Brad Armstrong, and Ryan Armstrong. A memorial service will be planned later. Donations in Florence's memory may be sent to Cosby Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Gene Bollman, P.O. Box 171, Cosby MO 64436; or to the . (Arr: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO. 64119, www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now