Florence Capra
Florence Capra Florence Capra, 96, passed away at home of natural causes on Friday, August 21, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 5, 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11822 Holmes Rd., KCMO 64131 with the rosary at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Head for the Cure headforthecure.org 1607 Oak St., Kansas City, MO 64108 or Giving the Basics givingthebasics.org 927 S. 7th St., Kansas City, KS 66105. Florence was born on October 9, 1923 and was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, MO. She attended Troost Elementary and Paseo High (class of 1940). She worked for Wilcox Electric (later Northrop then Northrop Grumman) until her retirement at age 65. Florence was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Angeline (Presta) Capra, sisters Marie Capra and Grace Cartella, brothers Sal and George Capra, nephew Jim Leahy and great-nephew Scott Leahy. She is survived by her sister-in-law Ann Capra; nieces and nephews Margie and Ted Keary, Mary Ann and Bruce Cappo, Joe, Albert, Angela, Rose and Annie Capra; great-nephews and nieces Paul and Juli, Jami, and Eric and Charity Leahy, Michael, David and Ursi, and Emily Cappo; great-great-nephews Luke, Sawyer, Reid, Stratton, Grant and Hudson Leahy; and many dear cousins. She loved family gatherings, good food and celebrations. She was fortunate to have compassionate caregivers Courtney, Dawn and Tammy. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com Arrangements by, McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64145. (816) 942-6180.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
