SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST PO Box 171213
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Florence Smarker
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
708 N. 4 th
KCK, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
708 N. 4 th
KCK, KS
View Map
Florence E. Smarker


1926 - 2019
Florence E. Smarker Obituary
Florence E. Smarker On June 26, 2019, Florence (Flo) E. (Eskina) Smarker passed peacefully with her family at her side to join her husband in Heaven. Celebration of life will be Monday July 1, at 9-10 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 708 N. 4th, KCK. Entombment following at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, KCK. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Florence was born February 14, 1926 in Kansas City, KS, the first of ten children, born to Anthony and Marie Eskina. She worked as a Clerk for Wyandotte County Treasurer. Flo was a cherished mother, who along with her husband of 54 years, Ralph (2004) raised five loving children: Dennis (Ricki), Debbie, Marsha (Mike), Lori (Dennis) and Ken. Her greatest pride and joy was spending time with family and friends. Greeting her in Heaven are her parents, her husband, her brothers, Ray, Leo and Benny and sisters, Betty, Julie and Jean. Flo is survived by her 5 children, her siblings, Wilma Plake, Frank (Jo) Eskina, and Joan (Mike) Seck as well as her 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Flo left us with a lifetime of memories and legacy of love. The family would like to express their appreciation to The Health Care Resort of KCK and the Vitas Hospice for the loving care given to mom. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.skradskifhkc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on June 29, 2019
