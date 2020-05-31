Florence Lucille Case Lucille Case passed away Sunday morning, May 24, 2020 at the age of 96 of complications due to Lewy Body dementia. She was born in the small river town of Miami, Missouri to Frank and Bernice Herrmann. Lucille and her brother Arnold were farm kids and attended one room schools until high school in Marshall where she graduated in 1942. World War II was in full swing and Lucille moved to Kansas City, taking her first job at Montgomery Ward. Before long she began work for the government agency Commodity Credit where she made many friends and worked several years. She and her friends enjoyed the Plat-Mor, USO clubs and other KC night spots such as the Jungle Club (of which she said, "It was of dubious reputation.") Lucille, along with good friends Kay, Martha and Marie, made a number of trips with California and Colorado being favorite destinations. In 1952 Lucille married Warner Case and honeymooned in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She and Warner were married 53 years. They were charter members of Englewood Baptist Church where they were active in church life, Lucille teaching primary Sunday School. They were philanthropically active in the church and the community. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents and her brother. She leaves to mourn her passing one daughter Toni Case and a son Charles Case (Lana), grandchildren Rachel Case, Lucas Case (Jessica) and Caleb Case (Kelsi) and three great grandchildren. There will be no services at this time. A memorial website can be accessed atwww.forevermissed.com/lucille-case. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Salvation Army or City Union Mission.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.