Florence Mae Pouppirt
Florence Mae Pouppirt Florence Pouppirt, 84, Tonganoxie, KS, passed away June 30, 2020 at Providence Hospital. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Florence was born December 19, 1935, in Fairmount, KS, the daughter of Carl and May (Florence) Stiglmire. Florence worked as the Basehor Elementary School Secretary for 25 years. She loved painting, crafting, and volunteering at the Good Shepherd Thrift Store. She was a member of the Basehor United Methodist Church and the Basehor Historical Museum Board. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Derald Pouppirt. Survivors include son, John Pouppirt, Olathe, KS; daughters Debra (Terry) Eaton, Visalia, CA; and Mary (Lonny Odom) Williams, Lenexa, KS; as well as 8 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests Good Shepherd Thrift Store, Tonganoxie; Leavenworth County Council on Aging Transportation, Leavenworth; or the Basehor United Methodist Church, Basehor. Online guest book is available to sign and condolences can be left at www.quisenberryfh.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Quisenberry Funeral Home - Tonganoxie
604 E 4th Street
Tonganoxie, KS 66086
(913) 845-2740
