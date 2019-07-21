Florence Middelkamp Fordemwalt Florence M. Fordemwalt, 100, of Kansas City, Missouri, died July 14, 2019 at Brookdale Wornall Place. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 26, 2019 at John Knox Presbyterian Kirk, 11430 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri, where she was a member. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. on July 25, 2019 at John Knox Presbyterian Kirk. Private Burial. Florence was born to George and Clara Middelkamp in Jefferson City, Missouri, where her father was State Treasurer. The family moved to Kansas City in 1921 and joined Roanoke Presbyterian Church. Florence graduated from Norman grade school, Westport High School and Kansas City University (now University of Missouri at Kansas City) where she received her law degree in 1942. She was a member of The Missouri Bar and was admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States. She was ordained a Deacon at Roanoke Presbyterian Church. She was a member of P.E.O. Missouri State Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, local Chapter GY/MO Kansas City, having served five years on the Board of Trustees of the Missouri P.E.O. Home Fund (now the Missouri P.E.O. Outreach Fund). She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Andy L. Fordemwalt, in 2007, and by her brother, Dr. J. Neal Middelkamp. Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Sharon Belcher, Susan Crean, Steven Middelkamp and Scott Middelkamp. She was also survived by 9 great and 7 great-great nieces and nephews. Florence had resided at Brookdale Wornall Place since 2014. The family would like to acknowledge the extraordinary care provided by her caregivers, especially LaTonya Waters, Karen Clark and Interim Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to John Knox Presbyterian Kirk or the . Arrangements: Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019