Florence OldbergJuly 17, 1925 - November 22, 2020Mission, Kansas - Florence "Flo" Oldberg, 95, of Mission, KS, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. Funeral service will be private to the family members only, due to Covid restrictions, Interment will be at Mount Moriah, 10507 Holmes Road, in Kansas City, MO 64131.Florence Oldberg was born July 17, 1925 at Sweet Springs, MO. She was the daughter of Emil John and Dora Wilhelmina Langewisch Sylvester. On April 23, 1949 she married Willard Oldberg. She worked for KC Power & Light Company before becoming a long-time Deputy City Clerk of Mission Hills, KS; an active member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church; a member and former treasurer of Lutheran Women's Missionary League; former treasurer, former secretary, and past president of Blue Spruce Garden Club, and an avid Chiefs fan. Her love of spending time with her family, playing bridge, doing crossword puzzles, playing board games, and being at the lake were well known. The fact that there was beer in her insulated coffee cup at the lake was not well known! She had a quick wit, contagious laugh, and a kind and compassionate love.Florence is survived by her loving husband of 71 years; 4 daughters, Mrs. Sharon (Gary) Sloan of Leawood KS, Ms. Diane Holtz of Ft. Lauderdale FL, Mrs. Sandy (Daryl) Martin of Mission KS, Mrs. Cindy (Herb) Shanks of Mission KS; She was blessed by and proud of her 8 grandchildren, Darren (Jes) Holtz of Parkville MO, Erika (Lindsay) Donnellan of Denver CO, Parker Sloan of Seattle WA, Taylor (Madeline) Sloan of Overland Park, KS, Erin Martin of Westwood KS, Jared Martin of Colorado Springs CO, Hayley Shanks of Portland, OR, and Malcolm Shanks of Mission KS; 5 great-grandchildren: Eve, Piper, Milo, Dexter, and Mia; nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Edna Bergman, Mildred Koch, Gladys Stuenkel, and Carolyn Horman; and 4 brothers, Carl Sylvesters, Lester Sylvester, Harvey Sylvester and Edgar Sylvester.Four of her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.The family suggests memorial contribution to The Lutheran Hour at the Church, c/o Our Savior Lutheran Church, 4153 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103.Fond condolences and memories may be left on the Overland Park Chapel Website. Arrangements were made by Overland Park Chapel.