Florence ShadleJune 7, 1925 - November 4, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Florence Shadle (nee Clarke) passed away on Nov 4, 2020. Born in 1925, Mom lived a very full and happy life and often said "she had no regrets". Mom is survived by daughters Sandra (Randy), Susan (Roy), granddaughter Becki, grandson Derek, great grandson Liam and nephew David (Vickie). Mom leaves two cousins and a niece on the east coast. Mom had many friends that enriched her life and who report they are left with very fond memories. No memorial services are planned.