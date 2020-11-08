1/
Florence Shadle
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Shadle
June 7, 1925 - November 4, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Florence Shadle (nee Clarke) passed away on Nov 4, 2020. Born in 1925, Mom lived a very full and happy life and often said "she had no regrets". Mom is survived by daughters Sandra (Randy), Susan (Roy), granddaughter Becki, grandson Derek, great grandson Liam and nephew David (Vickie). Mom leaves two cousins and a niece on the east coast. Mom had many friends that enriched her life and who report they are left with very fond memories. No memorial services are planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved