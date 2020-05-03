Florine N. (Ferrantelle) Arnone Florine N. (Ferrantelle) Arnone, 86, passed away peacefully at her home on April 30, 2020. Florine was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Grace (Ciccio) Ferrantelle; her husband, Salvatore V. Arnone; and her son, Frank V. Arnone. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth and Anthony Mirabile, Joseph and Kimberly Arnone, Tina and Donald Costanzo; her grandchildren, Jasper and Ashley Mirabile, Sarah and Ryan Mackin, Sal and Megan Arnone, Jennifer and Nico Brogoto; great-grandchildren, Ella Rose Arnone, Joseph Michael Brogoto, Jonathan James Mackin, Stella June Mirabile, and Baby Boy Arnone on the way; brother, Joseph Ferrantelle; brother-in-law, Jack Arnone; sister-in-law, Debbie Arnone; and a large extended family. Funeral Services are private with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.