Florine N. (Ferrantelle) Arnone Florine N. (Ferrantelle) Arnone, 86, passed away peacefully at her home on April 30, 2020. Florine was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Grace (Ciccio) Ferrantelle; her husband, Salvatore V. Arnone; and her son, Frank V. Arnone. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth and Anthony Mirabile, Joseph and Kimberly Arnone, Tina and Donald Costanzo; her grandchildren, Jasper and Ashley Mirabile, Sarah and Ryan Mackin, Sal and Megan Arnone, Jennifer and Nico Brogoto; great-grandchildren, Ella Rose Arnone, Joseph Michael Brogoto, Jonathan James Mackin, Stella June Mirabile, and Baby Boy Arnone on the way; brother, Joseph Ferrantelle; brother-in-law, Jack Arnone; sister-in-law, Debbie Arnone; and a large extended family. Funeral Services are private with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com


Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
I love you my very dear compassionate friend and I love your family. You always ended our phone conversations with "God Bless". God Bless you Florine, you will be sorrowfully missed.
maggie carey
Friend
Jennifer, Im so sorry to hear about your grandmother.. I always enjoyed talking with her after Mass.. I know youll miss her. Youre in my prayers. Rosanel
Rosanel Gulotta
Friend
