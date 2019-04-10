Floyd Billings Floyd E Billings (F.E.) died unexpectedly at home in Kansas City MO at the age of 90. Floyd is survived by his wife of 64+ years, Son Steven and wife Anne of Webster WI. 5 Grandchilden: James, Jessica, Robert, Michael and Brian. He is preceded in death by his parents A.O. and Ola Billings, Sisters Gladys Rupard, Agnes Lewis and Brothers Dudley and Paul Billings. Floyd Earl Billings was born on November 17, 1928 to A.O. and Ola Billings. He graduated Liberty High School in 1946, He attended Rutgers University studying finance. He married Martha B McClain in 1954. They lived in Kansas City and New York while he worked at Trans World Airlines for 37 years, serving as Assistant Treasurer for the last 10 years of his career. He was a loving and devoted family man who was always willing to help anyone. He was an inspiration and role model for the next two generations who will follow him. He was an Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean War. A true American patriot. He was active in his church serving many years on the finance community. A funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Platte Woods United Methodist Church. Visitation 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., prior to the service. A committal service with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Leavenworth National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Floyd's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Platte Woods United Methodist Church or Autism Research (http://www.researchautism.org.). Arrangements by Meyers Northland Chapel, Parkville, MO. Condolences can be sent to meyersfuneralchapel.com.

