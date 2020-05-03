Peggy and I send our sympathies to your
family. We have wonderful memories of
our time at Englewood RLDS. Floyd was
a wonderful help during our time of
family crisis and the Lord spoke through
him during an administration at that time.
Scott and Todd also send their prayers and
thoughts at this time. Scott in Lee's
Summit and Todd in Idaho Falls Idaho.
With our love;
Floyd C. Fears Floyd C. Fears, 88, of Independence, MO passed away April 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held once the current restrictions are lifted. (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.