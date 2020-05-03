Floyd C. Fears
1932 - 2020
Floyd C. Fears Floyd C. Fears, 88, of Independence, MO passed away April 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held once the current restrictions are lifted. (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)


Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
Peggy and I send our sympathies to your
family. We have wonderful memories of
our time at Englewood RLDS. Floyd was
a wonderful help during our time of
family crisis and the Lord spoke through
him during an administration at that time.
Scott and Todd also send their prayers and
thoughts at this time. Scott in Lee's
Summit and Todd in Idaho Falls Idaho.
With our love;
morris jones
