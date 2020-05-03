Or Copy this URL to Share

Floyd C. Fears Floyd C. Fears, 88, of Independence, MO passed away April 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held once the current restrictions are lifted. (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)





