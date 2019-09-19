Home

Floyd E. Anderson Obituary
Floyd E. Anderson Floyd E. Anderson, 92, Kansas City, Missouri passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 16, 2019. He will be missed by his wife of 70 years, Helen, daughters Joyce (Mike) Downing, Carol Havenner, Jennifer (David) Mitchell, Julie (Dave) Squire, 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandsons, and dog Daisy. Floyd was born in Delavan, Kansas. After graduating from Burdick High School, he worked at Beech Aircraft in Wichita, Kansas. He then enlisted in the Army during WWII and was stationed in Korea. Floyd married Helen Sturgis in 1949. He attended Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kansas. He worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for over 39 years starting in Salina, Kansas. After numerous transfers and family moves across Kansas and Missouri, he retired in 1986 as District Manager in Kansas City. He became very active as a volunteer in Shepherd's Center of Raytown. He was an active member of Blue Ridge Blvd UMC since 1969. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Irene Anderson and his brothers, Everett and Wayne Anderson. A visitation will be held at 1:30pm Saturday, September 21, 2019, followed by memorial service at 2:30pm at Heartland, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, Mo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd's Center of Raytown or Blue Ridge Blvd UMC.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 19, 2019
