Floyd G. Delon Dr. Floyd G. Delon, age 90, passed away November 20, 2019. Floyd's Life was a life well lived. After graduating from Kennard (Indiana) High School, he received degrees from Ball State, Butler and the University of Arizona and became a teacher and administrator at both the high school and university levels. He received three Fulbright Awards as visiting professor in Iran and Cyprus, an appointment to an American Association of School Administrators delegation to China, and a United States Information Service grant for consultant work in South Africa. When he retired from the University of Missouri, he was designated Professor Emeritus and began a new career as Executive Director of the Education Law Association, an international organization of educators and attorneys. During his second retirement, he served as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer, as am arbitrator for the Kansas City Metropolitan Area Better Business Bureau, and worked ten tax seasons for the Internal Revenue Service. Floyd was born on August 7, 1929, near Shirley, Indiana, the fourth son of Horace and Reola (Phelps) Delon. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth M. Delon, two weeks short of their 58th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his daughter Laura Stephens, three grandchildren: Kellen (Courtney) Stephens, Lacy (Jon Szjanuk) Stephens, Holly Stephens, and his second wife: Martha Lykens-Delon. Their late life love story began at Heartland Race walkers and Culminated with a wedding shipboard in the Mediterranean. Visitation will be on Sunday 1:30 PM and Memorial Services at 2:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City, Mo. Interment will be at the Miller Cemetery near Middletown, Indiana. The family suggests contributions in lieu of flowers to Harvester's Habitat for Humanity or .
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2019