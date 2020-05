Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Floyd's life story with friends and family

Share Floyd's life story with friends and family

Floyd Herriman Floyd was born on Dec. 26, 1960. Honoring Floyd's wishes, cremation has taken place under Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel and a memorial service will be held once the world heals and we can gather and hug .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store