|
|
Floyd May Sr. Floyd May, Sr. was born on April 12, 1927 in Kansas City, Missouri. He passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020. He was the fourth child of eight children born to Arcenia Morrissette May and James Floyd Shannon May. He was preceded in death by his wife Aritta Theodora Palmer May, siblings Rosetta May Campbell, James E. May, Vivian F. May Carlock, Edgar Eugene May, and Walter R. May. His sister Barbara J. May and sister-in-law Margaret J. May cherish his memory. Floyd attended Wendell Phillips Elementary and R.T. Coles Vocational High School. After high school, he married Aritta Palmer. God blessed their union with seven children. For several decades, Floyd worked as a stevedore, then clerk at Rock Island Railroad and the St. Louis Southern Railway Cotton Belt Route. Floyd was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He leaves seven children to cherish his memory: Floyd O. May, Jr. (Connie May), LaVerta Arcenia May Lundy, J.D. ( Harold Lundy, Sr. Ph.D) , Rita Shadeed, Teresa May, (Von Cunningham, Sr.), Michael May, (Tina May) , Merele May, (Karen May) and Siabhan May-Washington, Ed.D. (Rick Washington). He also leaves 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of many family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 1001 E. 52nd St., Kansas City, Missouri, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his honor may be sent to St. Francis Xavier Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 12, 2020