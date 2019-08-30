|
Floyd R. Hooper Floyd R. Hooper, of Overland Park, KS, passed away August 23, 2019. Floyd was born on November 26, 1932 to Ira and Alma Hooper in Edna, KS and spent his school years in Coffeyville, KS where he graduated from Coffeyville Junior College before going to Arkansas State University at Jonesboro. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged from the 1st Army Headquarters at Ft. Dix in 1955, after which he moved to Kansas City where he met and married Donna Marie Meyer in 1957. Most of his career was spent in Kansas City in the insurance industry, retiring as a manager from the Dodson Insurance Group. Floyd was a faithful man of God who unselfishly served his family, friends, church and community with unconditional love and loyalty reflecting his Savior, Jesus Christ. Floyd was active in church and civic affairs and had a real passion and love of gardening, becoming a Master Gardener through the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension office. He was instrumental in the planning, planting and nurturing of the Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead and the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens and was named Extension Master Gardener of the year in 2000. Floyd's eternal optimism, cheerfulness and funny comments remained as he gracefully navigated through years of dementia without complaint. Floyd was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, June Hooper Nettles and Alan Hooper. He is survived by Donna, his wife of 62 years, and his sons and their families: David (Wanda); Gregory; and Christopher (Kim); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Floyd and Donna were founding members of Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church before joining Christ Church Anglican. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3rd, at Christ Church Anglican, 5500 W 91st St., Overland Park where his ashes will be interred in the Disciples' Garden which Floyd helped establish and maintain. If making a contribution in Floyd's name, in lieu of flowers, please consider Christ Church Anglican or Kansas City Hospice at www.kchospice.org. Condolences may be left at www.cremationcenterkc.com
