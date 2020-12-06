Floyd RichardsonApril 19, 1932 - November 27, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - "Flo" had a fun way of talking about his life. About his education, he said, "I went to college for two terms, Truman's and Eisenhower's."About his amateur boxing career, "I spent so much time on my back I should have sold advertising on the soles of my shoes."About his six marriages: "I don't remember all their names, but I do remember packing my bags and waiting up all night for one of my wives to come home. When she finally appeared, I told her that it was over and I would leave in the morning. To that she replied, 'It is morning.'"It took Flo six tries to find Elaine, but she turned out to be the love of his life. They spent the last 34 years together. What a great love story because it took Elaine six tries to find Flo, too! What are the odds?For those of you who drove by Flo's Poke-a-Dot Lounge on Wornall Road and didn't stop, you missed out on meeting a legend, a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable character who was loved by everyone. You just wanted to be around him, to have a few drinks with him, to listen to his stories, to be his friend.Flo died Friday, November 27 at age 88. And we are sad, but what a great life he and Elaine had together. What a positive and fun impact they had on so many of us. Flo and Elaine were a great team. We loved you, Flo. And we love you, Elaine.Finally, Elaine, we can't thank you enough for what you went through the last few years of Flo's life. We all know that he would never have made it without you.Flo was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Marge Richardson, and his stepson, Gary Scott. He leaves behind his loving wife, Elaine, stepson Michael, daughter-in-law Melody (Gary), six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.Services at Muehlebach Funeral Care, December 8, at 10:00 a.m. Limit of 50 people at a time. Burial at Mount Olivet.