Floyd Richardson
1932 - 2020
Floyd Richardson
April 19, 1932 - November 27, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - "Flo" had a fun way of talking about his life. About his education, he said, "I went to college for two terms, Truman's and Eisenhower's."
About his amateur boxing career, "I spent so much time on my back I should have sold advertising on the soles of my shoes."
About his six marriages: "I don't remember all their names, but I do remember packing my bags and waiting up all night for one of my wives to come home. When she finally appeared, I told her that it was over and I would leave in the morning. To that she replied, 'It is morning.'"
It took Flo six tries to find Elaine, but she turned out to be the love of his life. They spent the last 34 years together. What a great love story because it took Elaine six tries to find Flo, too! What are the odds?
For those of you who drove by Flo's Poke-a-Dot Lounge on Wornall Road and didn't stop, you missed out on meeting a legend, a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable character who was loved by everyone. You just wanted to be around him, to have a few drinks with him, to listen to his stories, to be his friend.
Flo died Friday, November 27 at age 88. And we are sad, but what a great life he and Elaine had together. What a positive and fun impact they had on so many of us. Flo and Elaine were a great team. We loved you, Flo. And we love you, Elaine.
Finally, Elaine, we can't thank you enough for what you went through the last few years of Flo's life. We all know that he would never have made it without you.
Flo was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Marge Richardson, and his stepson, Gary Scott. He leaves behind his loving wife, Elaine, stepson Michael, daughter-in-law Melody (Gary), six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Services at Muehlebach Funeral Care, December 8, at 10:00 a.m. Limit of 50 people at a time. Burial at Mount Olivet.



Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Service
10:00 AM
Muehlebach Funeral Care
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
Elaine my heart goes out to you and your family. Flo was a very kind man to me.
Sean Story
December 5, 2020
Elaine, as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Pam. Stueve
Friend
December 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
HELEN Stadter
Friend
December 4, 2020
Thank You, Flo. And Thank You, Elaine. Two of my favorite people and you both have meant the world to me for many years. I love you both.
Flo, you will be deeply missed by us all.
David Moore
Friend
December 4, 2020
A great man. One of my best friends. Will miss him. Rest In Peace.
Richard Labonte
Friend
December 4, 2020
Condolences to Elaine and family. We will always remember the good times with Flo and Elaine. We love you Flo!
David and Cheryl Lindeman
Friend
December 4, 2020
Sending healing thoughts to the family at this so difficult time. Please know if there is anything you need please don't hesitate to ask. So sorry for your lost and always know that Flo will be looking after you now from up above.

Melinda Silvey
Friend
December 3, 2020
Great longtime friend Flo wish we'd have written that that book we talked about I'm going to miss you
Mike Bigelow
Friend
December 3, 2020
Elaine. I'm so very sorry to hear this. I'm thinking of you but heaven just got the star of the party. He is surrounded by all the people that loved him. The bar up there will be full! Take care and keep all those memories close. Love, Patsy Ireland (Stroth)
Patsy Ireland
Friend
December 3, 2020
Thinking of you, Elaine and praying for your strength and comfort. In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You brought so much joy to so many.
Patti Barnes
Friend
December 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Elaine and family. Flo will be missed by many and remembered fondly by all who knew him.
Judy (Canfield) McGee
Friend
