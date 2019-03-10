Kansas City Star Obituaries
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Forrest Turney
Forrest L. Turney

Forrest L. Turney Obituary
Forrest L. Turney Forrest L. Turney, 92, Kansas City, Kansas passed away March 6, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-2 PM, with a memorial service at 2 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas 66112. Inurnment will be immediately following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. For a full obituary and leave fond memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.chapelhill-butler.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019
