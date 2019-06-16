Frances (Ballew) Becker Frances (Ballew) Becker was born November 9, 1940, the 4th child of Murl and Edith Ballew. She was born at home at the Hangle Hill community, near Warrensburg, Missouri. The family moved to a farm in Benton County when she was 4. She went to a one room school for six years and graduated high school from Lincoln R2 in Lincoln, Missouri. She came to Kansas City for employment and worked for M.W. where she met and married Stephen Becker, they had four children Norman, Lee, Robert and Suzanne. After Suzanne began school, Frances started working again, for Sears, TWA Cafeteria, Red Lobster and retired from NKC Hospital after 27.5 years. Frances leaves behind three sons, Norman (granddaughter Haley Bauchman), Lee, Robert (grandson Justin James), daughter Suzanne (granddaughter Mirriam Barazangi), brother Bill Ballew, and six sisters Betty, Laura, Margie, Virginia, Barbara and Rebecca. Graveside service at White Chapel Cemetery Mon. June 17 at 2:00pm. Donations may be made to Hickory Chapel Methodist Church in Lincoln, Missouri or Interim Hospice in St. Joseph, Missouri.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019