Frances Rose Blazek Frances Blazek, 101 yrs. old of Overland Park, KS, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 where she resided at Brookdale Glenwood Village in Overland Park, KS. She was born Dec. 13, 1917 in Redwing, KS, the daughter of Frank and Philomena Steiner. In 1946, she was married to John Blazek. The couple lived in Claflin, KS. where they had two sons, Don and Larry. Her recent years were spent in the Overland Park area with many friends and family. She is survived by son, Don (Debbie), Larry (Lisa), 3 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation and Rosary will be held at Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, KS on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5-7PM. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 17, 2019