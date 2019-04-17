Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Blazek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Blazek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Blazek Obituary
Frances Rose Blazek Frances Blazek, 101 yrs. old of Overland Park, KS, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 where she resided at Brookdale Glenwood Village in Overland Park, KS. She was born Dec. 13, 1917 in Redwing, KS, the daughter of Frank and Philomena Steiner. In 1946, she was married to John Blazek. The couple lived in Claflin, KS. where they had two sons, Don and Larry. Her recent years were spent in the Overland Park area with many friends and family. She is survived by son, Don (Debbie), Larry (Lisa), 3 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation and Rosary will be held at Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, KS on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5-7PM. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now