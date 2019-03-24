Kansas City Star Obituaries
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Frances Connelly-Madrid
Frances Connelly-Madrid

Frances Connelly-Madrid Obituary
Frances Connelly-Madrid Frances Connelly-Madrid, who had a smile that brightened everyone's lives, passed away on March 17th, 2019, at the age of 87. She graduated from Lillis High School before entering the cloistered Order of the Carmelites for 17 years. After leaving the convent, she worked at the University of Washington, UMKC, and the US Post Office where she met and married Anthony Madrid in 1982. He preceded her in death along with her parents, Stephen & Helen Connelly; brothers, Patrick and Thomas; and her sister, Helen. Visitation on Wed. Mar 27 at 10am followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11822 Holmes, KCMO. No flowers please. Contributions to the Don Bosco Senior Center 580 Campbell St. KCMO 64106.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019
