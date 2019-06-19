Frances E. Reinier Frances E. Reinier, 95, of Kansas City, Missouri, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born November 17, 1923, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to the late William Thomas and Carrie Elizabeth (Rockhold) Harrison. Frances enjoyed reading anything she could get her hands on, was a wonderful gardener, great cook and beloved mother and grandmother. She married Kenneth Reinier on May 17, 1947 they remained married for 69 years until his death in 2016. She will be missed by her son Thomas E. (Pat) Reinier, daughter Lisa Beth Reinier, grandson Jacob E. (Madison) Reinier and the soon to be born Willow Reinier; her nephew Gary Harland and many other extended family. In addition to her parents Frances is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Kenneth, sisters Dorothy Sizemore, Phyllis Fletcher and Elaine Harland and her brother James Harrison. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to CrossRoads Hospice for their dedicated and gentle care of them and their mother. A memorial gathering will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 10-11 AM with a Celebration of life service beginning at 11 AM all at Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Park Hill Christian Church. Share online messages and memories at TerraceParkFuneralHome.com



