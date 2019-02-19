Kansas City Star Obituaries
More Obituaries for Frances Kohrs
Frances Eleanor Kohrs

Frances Eleanor Kohrs Obituary
Frances Eleanor Kohrs Frances, 89, of Gladstone, MO passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2019. Born in Abilene, KS to Ezra and Ethel Clark on August 24, 1929. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Roger Kohrs; her daughter, Mary Alice; great-grandson, Lance Lyle; great-great granddaughter, Everleigh Grace; and 6 siblings. Survivors include sisters, Ethel and Ginny; grand-daughters, Mary Tomac, Tricia Zanatta, Kimberly Vega, and Shannon Roudbar; grandson, Jeff Johnson. Services 11 AM Thurs, Feb. 21, 2019 at Fairview Christian Church (1800 NE 65th St, KCMO 64118) Visitation from 10-11 AM at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fairview Christian Church. www.dwnwhitechapel.com (Arrangements White Chapel Funeral Home, 816-452-8419)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2019
