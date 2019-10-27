Home

Frances Hendricks

Frances Hendricks Obituary
Frances Hendricks Frances Nadine Hendricks, 71, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away on October 16, 2019. Frances, "Frannie" was born on June 17, 1948, in Washington D.C. to parents Patsy and Frank Condore. Frannie grew up in Hyattsville, Maryland attending Northwestern High School and the University of Maryland. Her first employment was with Allegheny Airlines as a flight attendant. Eventually, she became involved in real estate, opening her own office in Dale City, VA. However, Frannie's true passion was the hospitality industry. She and her husband, Nelson Hendricks, owned and operated a historic Bed and Breakfast and restaurant in Lexington, Missouri and eventually a B&B in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Frannie was known for her sense of style, class and gracious hospitality. She loved gardening, cooking and entertaining family and friends. Frannie is survived by her 3 children: Emily (Chad) Robbins of Delray Bch, FL, Christin (Thomas) Wilhelm of Hartland, WI, and David (Tammy) Smith of Dayton, MD, sister Patricia (F. Michael) McQuillan of MD, 6 grandchildren and her best friend Wayne Zetzman. Frannie is preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Hendricks (2007), her parents, and sister Eugenia Ricker. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am. Oct. 24th at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 5205 43rd Ave. in Hyattsville, MD. Frannie will be buried at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, MD. Memorial contributions can be made to: www.Comfychemocarebagproject.org
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019
