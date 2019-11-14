|
|
Frances Kathleen Nicholas 91-year-old Frances Kathleen Nicholas passed peacefully on November 12, 2019. A long time Leawood, Kansas resident, she was born on May 9, 1928 in Carrollton, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Winston Albert Nicholas, parents Raymond and Leona Fergason Struck, sisters Doris Hansel and Margaret Ann Allen, niece Kristy Hansel and great-nephew Douglas Allen. Kathleen leaves behind one sister Carolyn West of Lone Jack, Missouri and thirty-two nieces and nephews. A natural leader and businesswoman, she once held office as Scott County Deputy Recorder and served as an Ombudsman for the State of Kansas. Mrs. Nicholas sold real estate and insurance well into her eighties. She took her responsibility to the community seriously serving with the Republican Party and Dwight Cowles Auxiliary of the American Legion and KU Medical Center Women's Auxiliary. Kathleen will be remembered for her beautiful gardens for which she earned many awards. She was someone who lived life to the fullest enjoying travel, good food and socializing with friends. Her wonderful laugh and smile could enlighten a room. Visitation will be 12:00pm to 1:00pm followed by a 1:00pm Funeral Service on Friday, November 15 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Interment will follow at Faith Mausoleum, Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 14, 2019