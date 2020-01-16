|
Frances L. Wren Frances L. Wren, 85, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, Mo. and was married in 1955 to Dr. Bruce Wren. Fran graduated from Kansas State University in 1957 and later received her Master's Degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (1979). She worked in social work roles for a variety of organizations. After residing in Nebraska, Iowa and Georgia, Fran and Bruce retired to Overland Park, Kan. to be close to family and friends. She was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church and was active with the church's women's groups and also enjoyed a neighborhood book club, dinner theater and coffee with her numerous friends. Fran is survived by her husband Bruce; children Mark Wren (Shirley) of Portland, Ore., Leslie Bauer (John) of Dallas, Texas, Russell Wren (Sherri) of Lincoln, Neb., and Geni Wren of Overland Park, Kan.; two granddaughters Elizabeth Bauer of Lincoln, Neb. and Emma Wren of Portland, Ore. (Kansas State University); brother Harold Richart (Gretchen) of Nixa, Mo; brother- and sister-in-law Lynn and Marsha Wren of Shawnee, Kan., and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 16, 2020