Frances Lee Berman Frances Lee Berman, 98 years young, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, left this earth on February 21, 2019. No one who ever met her failed to be genuinely delighted and amazed at her spunk, sense of humor and genuine sparkle. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Berman, and sister, Doris Snitz. She leaves behind her three daughters, Phyllis Tomlinson, Barbara Berman and Judy Stoddard; son-in-law, Jim Stoddard; grandchildren Sara Serrioz, Jennifer Vianello and husband, David Showalter, Dan Vianello and wife Leslie Fogel and Matt Vianello and wife, Alisha Vianello; and great-grandchildren Camryn, Lainey, Ben, Joey, Callie and the newest addition, Vonn Francis, born hours after Nana Franna's passing and in whom her soul now resides. Graveside services for family at Mt. Carmel cemetery. A celebration of Frances Berman's life will be held on Sunday, April 7 for family and friends with details announced at a later date. Donations to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care and the Kansas City Hospice House whosededicated and caring staff go above and beyond every day. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 24, 2019