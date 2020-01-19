|
Frances M. Borserine Frances M Borserine passed away January 12, 2020. Frances was born Feburary 19, 1916 in Kansas City, Kansas to James L., and Gertie (Miller) Latimer. At age 2, her parents divorced, and her father re-married Ada (Thorton) Latimer, who raised Frances, and her sister Violet. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edwin Borserine, sisters, Genavieve, Violette, and Elvira, Brother in law Henry Bruner. Grandchildren Lori F (Gilpin) Kampart, and Mark L. Gilpin, Nephews Henry Jr, and David Bruner step daughter Mary Wickey and her husband Gerard Wickey. She is survived by her son, James (Julie) Gilpin, grandson James Gilpin Jr., step children John (Patty) Borserine, Mark (Connie Lynn) Borserine, special Nieces Pamala. (Bill) Durbin, and Cathy (Mark) Bishop. Great Grandchildren, Lyndsi, Courtney, John, Kara, Sara, Lacie and many more Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, Great great grandchildren and many nieces, and nephews.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020