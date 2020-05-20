Frances M. Coffey Craig Frances M. Coffey Craig passed away May 15, 2020 at the age of 88, in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband Larry of 38 years, four daughters, and two son-in-laws, Terri Wilson, Patty Coffey, Lori (Hermie) Bentrup, Leslie (Kelly) Quirk. She had one step son and daughter-in-law Scott (Dana) Craig. She had 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She cared for hundreds of children over her 50 years as an in home daycare provider and considered many of them like family. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations are made to the Crossroads Hospice of KC or Children's Mercy Hospital of KC.



