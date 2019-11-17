|
Frances M. Del Percio Frances M. Del Percio, 94, passed away November 14, 2019. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, November 17 at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 18, at the Funeral Home, followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Children's Mercy Hospital. Frances was born April 16, 1925, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Phillip and Theresa (Bruno) Ancona, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who adored her grandchildren. She retired as an office manager from Prudential Insurance Co. after a 42-year career. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Del Percio, in 2002; and her brothers and sister-in-law, John and Rose Ancona, and Joseph Ancona. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John A. and Julie M. Del Percio; grandsons, John Michael and Nicholas A. Del Percio; stepchildren, Michael Del Percio (Cora) and Catherine Rose Graham (Kelly); sister-in-law, Catherine Ancona; and many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 17, 2019