Frances M. DiGeorge Frances M. DiGeorge, 96, passed away May 26, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 911 E. Missouri Ave., Kansas City, MO 64106. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Frances was born August 13, 1922, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Joseph and Frances (Oddo) Chimento. She was a homemaker who spent her life devoted to her family. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph DiGeorge; daughter, Connie Medlock; grandchildren, Sandra Cline, Dale and Mike Medlock; and siblings, Noonzie Chimento, Ann Catalano, and Josephine Sparks. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Pete and Marcia DiGeorge, Joe and Dayle DiGeorge; son-in-law, Dillard Medlock; grandchildren, Joanna Medlock, Rick and Kristina Medlock, Nanette DiGeorge, Steven DiGeorge; and ten great-grandchildren. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2019