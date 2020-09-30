Frances Marie Sedler EngelSeptember 26, 2020Kansas City, Kansas - Frances Marie Sedler Engel, 101 years of age, passed away Sept. 26, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on July 9, 1919 in Kansas City, KS. She was the daughter of Frances and John Sedler. She attended St. Anthony grade school and graduated from Ward High School in 1937. After graduating high school, she worked at National Bellas Hess, Bemis Bags, and KU Medical Ctr. She married Dan M. Engel on July 18, 1941.She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Margaret Van Loon and Rosemary Keltner; and three brothers, Richard Sedler, John Sedler, and Bill Sedler. She leaves behind two sons, Dan (Ann) Engel, Bob Engel; and her youngest brother, Paul Sedler. She was a wonderful wife and mother, and grandmother to Dana Engel Wade (Paul) and Kevin Engel (Erin). She was a great-grandmother to five which include Jackson & Angela Engel, Madison & Spencer Wade, and Ava Michael.Frances loved to watch Lawrence Welk, the Statler Brothers, & Dancing With The Stars. Her dog Dollie and many other dogs & cats were considered part of the family. She loved talking about her childhood and always put everyone before herself. We will miss her every day. Because of Covid 19, we are keeping the service for immediate family and extended family: aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be held at Highland Park Funeral Home on Sat. 10/3 at 10:30am. The funeral service starts at 11:00am. Burial following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCK