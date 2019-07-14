Resources More Obituaries for Frances Black Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frances Nichols Black

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Frances Nichols Black 1920 - 2019 Frances N. Black passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019, at the Linden Woods Village assisted-living facility in Gladstone, Missouri, at the age of 98. She had moved to Linden Woods Village in 2018, after living for 70 years in the same house in the Fox Woods neighborhood of the Northland area of Kansas City, Missouri. There will be a memorial service for her on Saturday, July 20, at the church she attended for many decades, Antioch Community Church, at 4805 N.E. Antioch Rd., Kansas City, Missouri 64119. The 11:00 a.m. service will be followed by a fellowship luncheon, which will be open to all who wish to attend. Frances was born to Lester G. Nichols and Marjorie (Bline) Nichols in 1920 in Alexandria, Ohio. Both Frances and her father Lester were born in the farm house that her great-great-grandfather Enos Nichols had built in 1837. She received a B.A. degree in business administration from Ohio State University in 1941. In 1945, while working at Wright Field, in Dayton, Ohio, she met Wilbur C. Black, who was serving in the U.S. Army Air Force. They were married in 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri, where Wilbur had moved to take a job helping design bridges for the engineering firm of Howard, Needles, Tammen and Bergendoff. He continued working there until his retirement in 1976. In 1996, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. She was the sixth consecutive generation in her family to reach that mark, going back to a couple who were married in 1782. She and Wilbur had two sons, Arthur, who lives in Sunnyvale, California, and William, who lives in Washington, D.C. After the sons finished high school and left to study at the University of Kansas, Frances left her role as a full-time homemaker to begin teaching swimming at the Clay-Platte YMCA branch on Vivion Road, in the Northland area. She had only learned to swim as an adult, and she wanted to share that joy of the water and exercise with other persons, especially young children. She worked at that YMCA branch for more than 30 years, eventually becoming the longest-serving employee there. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur, in 2003, and two younger siblings, sister Katherine, in 2006, and brother Edward William, in 2018. She is survived by her two sons and Arthur's daughter, Kristina Black, of Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to Antioch Community Church, the Salvation Army, or another charitable or service organization.

