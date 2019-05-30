Kansas City Star Obituaries
Frances Schlozman Obituary
Frances Schlozman Frances Schlozman, 97, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, May 31 st at The Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131 with burial to followat Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made toHadassah, Congregation Beth Shalom or the . Frances was born on August 10, 1921 in Kansas City, MO to the late Hyman and Bessie (Eliashevitz) Sokolov. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years and was a member of many organizations. These organizations included Congregation Beth Shalom and a Life Board Member of its Sisterhood, Past President and Life Member of Hadassah, Board Member of Brandies Women, Jewish Women's International, National Council of Jewish Women, Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Volunteer, and the Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy Auxiliary. Frances was preceded in death by her husband Frank L. Schlozman and sister, Rose Alisky. Survivors include her daughters: Judy Elliott (Jerry Stolov) and Wendy Malyn (Michael); brother, Jack Sokolov; grandson, Michael Elliott (Ana Chucair- Elliott); granddaughter, Stephanie Malyn (fiancé, David Olmos) and great-grandchildren: Ines and Francisco Elliott. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 30, 2019
