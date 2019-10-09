|
Frances Marie (Grigoli) Spitaleri Frances Spitaleri, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, surrounded by her family in Overland Park, Kansas. She was 87 years old. Born to Vito and Anna (Burasco) Grigoli, Frances grew up in Kansas City's northeast area. She excelled in school, becoming an avid reader and member of National Honor Society. After graduating from Glennon High School in 1949, she worked at Prudential where she picked up money saving and financial knowledge. In the meantime, she couldn't help but fall in love with the charming, gregarious young man from the neighborhood who complemented her demure and quiet nature. Frances and Tony Spitaleri were married on July 15, 1957. Marrying on a Monday was the precursor to their captivating, 46-year marriage. That same year, Frances would support Tony as he built his lifelong business, Tony's Liquors. Soon thereafter, Fran became a doting mother and settled into domestic life in Independence. Frances was a devout parishioner at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church and dedicated countless hours to the parish and school. She and Tony ensured their home knew no strangers, which led it to be the hub for their social circles and extended families. As a couple, they traveled the globe near and far, making unforgettable memories along the way. But of all the places in the world, Fran's favorite was her cozy kitchen on Ralston, filled with the noise of family and smells of Sunday dinner. Left to honor Frances' legacy are her three sons and daughters-in-law: Joe and Kristi Spitaleri, Vic and Angela Spitaleri, and Tom and Amy Spitaleri; eight grandchildren and spouses: Anthony Joseph and Rachel, Angela, Francesca and Jordan Wight, Victoria, Alyssa, Lauren, Leah, and Toni; her sister, Florence Distefano; her brother, Joseph Grigoli; and many nieces and nephews. Frances was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 10017 E 36th Terr, Independence, MO 64052. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Mass held at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made in Frances' name to Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com. The Spitaleri family would like to extend our gratitude to the nurses and staff at The Atriums for their attentiveness and care for our mother and grandmother.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2019