Frances V. Mentch
1919 - 2020
Frances V. Mentch
April 13, 1919 - October 27, 2020
Charlottesville, Virginia - Frances V. Mentch, 101 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Charlottesville, VA, surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, MO, on Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:00 am, with Reverend Michael Roach officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Washington Cemetery, Independence, MO. To read her full obituary or leave a message for the family, please visit upcoming services/service times at www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
October 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
October 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
