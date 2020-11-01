Frances V. Mentch
April 13, 1919 - October 27, 2020
Charlottesville, Virginia - Frances V. Mentch, 101 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Charlottesville, VA, surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, MO, on Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:00 am, with Reverend Michael Roach officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Washington Cemetery, Independence, MO. To read her full obituary or leave a message for the family, please visit upcoming services/service times at www.parklawnfunerals.com
. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.