Frances Marion Wallace Frances Marion Wallace, 91, of Kansas City, Mo passed Tuesday March 5, 2019. Marion was one of five siblings: Ruth, Clive, Martha, and Ted, born to Theodore and Marion Payne on April 25, 1927. Marion loved being a wife, mother to eight children, and grandmother. She also had a love for travel, watching films in the cinema, and had a strong Catholic faith. Marion worked for TWA, KCS Railroad, and later as a volunteer at St. Luke's hospital. She is survived by her loving children Steve Wallace and partner Karen Suddath, Mark Wallace and partner Michael Cryans, Brad Wallace, Mike Wallace, Bob Wallace and wife Maria, Jeff Wallace, son-in-law Jesse Rivera, brother-in-law Sam Briscoe, and two lovely granddaughters, Jackie Regan, and Hannah Wallace. She is preceded in death by her wonderful husband Fred Wallace, children Bill Wallace and Jan Wallace-Rivera, both of her parents, and all of her siblings. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 followed by a Visitation and Luncheon at Visitation Church, 5141 Main St., Kansas City, MO, 64112. Charter Funeral Homes - 816-921-5555
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019