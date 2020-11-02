Frances Whiles February 22, 1941 - October 31, 2020 Overland Park, Kansas - Frances is survived by her 3 sons, John, Bob, and Chris. Visitation at Amos Family Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 pm. Private burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Fran, was my best friend. We have known each other for over 40+years.She had 3 Son's and so did I. Our Son's were close in ages. Chris the youngest was in school with my youngest Jason. Fran and I had very similar life experiences. We always remained close through all those years. Covid kept us apart, but I would call and ask the nurses how she was doing. She always knew me when I visited her and introduced me to her buddies. Fran, I love you and miss you already. Take care my dear friend and now an angel.
Lynn Hoyt
Friend
