Frances Whiles
1941 - 2020
Frances Whiles
February 22, 1941 - October 31, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Frances is survived by her 3 sons, John, Bob, and Chris. Visitation at Amos Family Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 pm. Private burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
November 1, 2020
Fran, was my best friend. We have known each other for over 40+years.She had 3 Son's and so did I. Our Son's were close in ages. Chris the youngest was in school with my youngest Jason. Fran and I had very similar life experiences. We always remained close through all those years. Covid kept us apart, but I would call and ask the nurses how she was doing. She always knew me when I visited her and introduced me to her buddies. Fran, I love you and miss you already. Take care my dear friend and now an angel.
Lynn Hoyt
Friend
