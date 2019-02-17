Francine Elizabeth Gruver-Buchanan Francine Elizabeth Gruver-Buchanan, 97, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2019. Francine was born on January 22, 1922 in Fort Worth, Texas to Evert Taylor and Viola (Conrad) Pummill. When she was six years old, her family moved to Augusta, Kansas, where she grew up. Francine attended Texas Women's University in Denton and the University of Northern Colorado. She married David Henry Gruver II in 1944, who also grew up in Augusta. They had known each other since the first grade. After living in Peoria, Minneapolis and Winnipeg, Canada, Francine and David settled in Overland Park, Kansas, where they raised their three children. They enjoyed 49 years together before David passed away in 1993. In 2005, she married Robert "Duke" George Buchanan. Francine and Duke had 10 good years together in Yakima, WA before he passed away in 2015. Francine then moved to the Denver area to live closer to her family. Francine loved traveling, gardening, cooking, interior design, art and books. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her three children, Nancy Gruver Sebelius (Doug) of Norton, KS, Gretchen Gruver of Centennial, CO, and Mark David Gruver of Dallas, TX; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and her sister Linda Connell. Visitation with family will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23rd, then her Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 p.m., both at Dunsford Funeral Chapel in Augusta. The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to Alzheimer's Foundation of America left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home. Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com

